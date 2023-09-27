Farmingdale community gathers for funeral for retired history teacher Beatrice Ferrari, killed in I-84 bus crash

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- The Farmingdale community came together once again Wednesday morning to remember one of the victims of last week's deadly school bus crash in Orange County.

Friends and loved ones gathered for Beatrice Ferrari's funeral at St. Killian Parrish on Conklin Street.

The 77-year-old retired history teacher was a volunteer chaperone on the bus that was headed to band camp in Pennsylvania when it overturned last Thursday on I-84 near Wawayanda.

"It's so sad that we have to lose her when she was just doing such a wonderful thing for her students and her community," said Elsa Gomez.

Also Wednesday, a wake continues for beloved band director Gina Pellettiere. Her funeral mass is set for Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes in Massapequa Park.