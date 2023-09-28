Farmingdale band director Gina Pellettiere remembered as "wonderful person" at funeral

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- The Farmingdale High School community spent another somber morning saying goodbye to a beloved educator.

A funeral was held Thursday in Massapequa Park for band director Gina Pellettiere.

The high school was closed so students and staff could attend the services.

"My daughter was in the marching band for all four years, she just graduated last year. And she was a wonderful person. She was just always there for her, even outside of the band," one parent told CBS New York. "She will truly, truly be missed."

Pellettiere and 77-year-old retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari were killed last Thursday when their school bus overturned headed to band camp in Pennsylvania.

