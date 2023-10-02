Fundraiser announced to support Farmingdale High School marching band, as members play together again

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A fundraiser was announced Monday to support the Farmingdale High School community after last month's deadly bus crash.

Nassau County police and various law enforcement unions helped organize the event that's set for Wednesday night at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh.

All proceeds will go toward the Farmingdale marching band, which lost its beloved director Gina Pellettiere and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari in the crash on the way to an annual band retreat in Pennsylvania.

Freshman band members gathered over the weekend to play music for the first time since the crash nearly two weeks ago.