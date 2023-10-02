Watch CBS News
Local News

Fundraiser announced to support Farmingdale High School marching band, as members play together again

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Farmingdale High School band makes music again
Farmingdale High School band makes music again 00:31

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A fundraiser was announced Monday to support the Farmingdale High School community after last month's deadly bus crash

Nassau County police and various law enforcement unions helped organize the event that's set for Wednesday night at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. 

All proceeds will go toward the Farmingdale marching band, which lost its beloved director Gina Pellettiere and chaperone Beatrice Ferrari in the crash on the way to an annual band retreat in Pennsylvania. 

Freshman band members gathered over the weekend to play music for the first time since the crash nearly two weeks ago.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.