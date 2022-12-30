NYPD: Man shot by officers in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police officers in Queens on Thursday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near Beach 56th and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.

Police say one male was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. It's unclear why the officers opened fire on the individual.

