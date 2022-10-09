FAO Schwarz celebrates 160th anniversary with giveaways, events at flagship store in Midtown
NEW YORK -- A big celebration was held Saturday at the iconic FAO Schwarz toy store in Midtown.
They marked their 160th anniversary at the flagship store with giveaways and events.
Families could even skate with toy soldiers at Flipper's Boogie Palace at the Rink at Rockefeller Center.
Some parents probably even took advantage of the celebration to get a head start on some holiday shopping.
