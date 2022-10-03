Watch CBS News
Local News

Fan falls to his death from escalator at Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game
Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game 00:18

PITTSBURGH, P.A. -- A football fan fell to his death from an escalator minutes after the Jets-Steelers game ended in Pittsburgh. 

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. 

Paramedics tried to save the man on site before rushing him to the hospital, but he did not make it. 

The victim's name has not been released, and it's unclear what caused him to fall. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.