Fan falls to his death from escalator at Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, P.A. -- A football fan fell to his death from an escalator minutes after the Jets-Steelers game ended in Pittsburgh.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Paramedics tried to save the man on site before rushing him to the hospital, but he did not make it.

The victim's name has not been released, and it's unclear what caused him to fall.