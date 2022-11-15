Family: Brother with Asperger's punched, sister harassed for wearing masks at Long Island bar

Man with Asperger's says he was sucker punched in bar for wearing a mask

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- A pharmacy technician who attended a live music performance at a Long Island bar says he was sucker punched for wearing a mask, and his sister, who was also wearing a mask, says she was harassed.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, the family is offering a reward to track down the man responsible.

Justin and Melody are 25-year-old twins -- we're not sharing their last name -- say they were hurt physically and emotionally.

The only ones wearing masks Thursday for live music at Prohibition Bar in Massapequa Park, Justin, who has Asperger's syndrome, said they received glaring looks from a large man at the bar, followed by a hard punch.

"He said, 'What the 'F' are you trying to prove?' And I just ... all I said was, 'I'm not trying to prove anything,'" Justin said.

He said he walked away but moments later says the same man punched him from behind.

"He just comes charging into me, sucker punching me hard into the back, left side of my back, and I go flying into the band," Justin said.

"He had knuckle marks on him," Melody added.

Melody said the same man harassed her.

"I feel someone pull the back of my jacket and my shirt and pour something down my back," she said.

Nassau County police were called and are investigating.

"We are the only ones wearing masks because it's our choice," Melody said.

The siblings said they have good reason to protect themselves and others because COVID-19 struck close to home.

"It has been so traumatic, the tremendous loss of our grandfather," Melody said.

"Any family member who has lost someone to COVID would understand. We are more cautious," Justin said.

"They would never hurt a fly. They went out. They hardly ever go out," their mother said, adding they are often mocked. "Now to have people being assaulted and harassed by other people just for protecting themselves, it's disgusting."

The twins' father has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identifying the man. It was widely shared on social media and tips began pouring in.

"It's a hate crime. It's not cool. It's not okay," Melody said.

"I tried to avoid conflict. Now that he took action, he has to face the consequences," Justin added.

The family says the bar owner has been supportive and helpful.

Nassau police say witnesses to the unprovoked attack can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the 7th Precinct.