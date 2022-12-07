Family makes emotional plea to find the Danie Philistin's killer

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County asking for help in finding the gunman who killed a man at a house party last year.

Investigators made the plea with the family of Danie Philistin.

He was shot at the end of the party on Gordon Avenue in West Babylon on July 17, 2021.

Policy say it happened after two unknown men sexually abused female friends of Philistin. As he escorted the women away, a fight broke out.

"One of the males pulled out a firearm, firing it, striking Danie in the head," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

"Danie was everything to me. He was my only son. Please help me," Danie's mother said.

An advertisement for the party was posted on social media.

Police say they've interviewed dozens of witnesses, but no one has come forward with information. There's a $5,000 reward in the case.