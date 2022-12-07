Watch CBS News
Local News

Family makes emotional plea to find the Danie Philistin's killer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County asking for help in finding the gunman who killed a man at a house party last year. 

Investigators made the plea with the family of Danie Philistin. 

He was shot at the end of the party on Gordon Avenue in West Babylon on July 17, 2021. 

danies-graduation.jpg
Suffolk County Police

Policy say it happened after two unknown men sexually abused female friends of Philistin. As he escorted the women away, a fight broke out. 

"One of the males pulled out a firearm, firing it, striking Danie in the head," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. 

"Danie was everything to me. He was my only son. Please help me," Danie's mother said. 

An advertisement for the party was posted on social media. 

Police say they've interviewed dozens of witnesses, but no one has come forward with information. There's a $5,000 reward in the case. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.