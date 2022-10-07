Watch CBS News
Family collecting Halloween costumes for annual give away

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family collects Halloween costumes for kids
Family collects Halloween costumes for kids 05:33

NEW YORK -- Halloween is three weeks away, so a lot of kids are getting excited about dressing up and, of course, lots of candy. 

But costumes can get expensive, especially when you have several kids going trick or treating. 

So a family from the Lower East Side is collecting costumes to give away. 

Alan Van Capelle and his sons, Ethan and Patrick, stopped by CBS2 to share their mission. 

You can send new or gently used costumes to: 

197 East Broadway
New York, N.Y. 10002
Attention: Costumes for Kids

Watch their full interview above for more.

