Families of 9/11 victims ask Mayor Adams to block Saudi-backed golf tournament

NEW YORK -- Families of some 9/11 victims are calling on New York City leaders to stop another Saudi-backed golf tournament in our area.

The group 9/11 Justice is asking Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of the tournament scheduled for October at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

There's long been speculation the Saudi government may have been involved in planning the attacks on 9/11, which Saudi leaders have denied.

Adams' office says it cannot legally block the tournament from happening.