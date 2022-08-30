Watch CBS News
Local News

Families of 9/11 victims ask Mayor Adams to block Saudi-backed golf tournament

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

9/11 families ask NYC to block Saudi-backed golf tournament
9/11 families ask NYC to block Saudi-backed golf tournament 00:29

NEW YORK -- Families of some 9/11 victims are calling on New York City leaders to stop another Saudi-backed golf tournament in our area. 

The group 9/11 Justice is asking Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of the tournament scheduled for October at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx. 

Related Story: Families of those killed on 9/11 protest LIV Golf tournament at Trump course in Bedminster over ties to Saudi Arabia

There's long been speculation the Saudi government may have been involved in planning the attacks on 9/11, which Saudi leaders have denied. 

Adams' office says it cannot legally block the tournament from happening. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.