Woman hit in head by falling ice in Midtown

Woman injured after being hit by falling ice in Midtown

NEW YORK -- A woman is recovering after being hit in the head by falling ice in Midtown.

Police say a chunk of ice fell from the Steinway Building on Friday night as a 35-year-old woman was driving near 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Streets in the area were closed down as a precaution.

Parts of 42nd Street were also closed because of falling ice from One Vanderbilt.