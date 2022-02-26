Watch CBS News

Falling ice causes dangerous conditions across NYC

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Chunks of ice fall in Midtown, on GWB 00:26

NEW YORK -- Falling ice caused some dangerous conditions around New York City after a day of warmer temperatures Friday.

In Midtown, 57th Street and Sixth Avenue was closed due to ice falling from the Steinway Building.

Chunks of ice could also be seen falling from buildings as pedestrians walked down 57th Street near Eighth Avenue.

One side of the George Washington Bridge was also shut down because of falling ice. Inbound upper deck lanes closed around 3 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.