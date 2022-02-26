Falling ice causes dangerous conditions across NYC

Chunks of ice fall in Midtown, on GWB

NEW YORK -- Falling ice caused some dangerous conditions around New York City after a day of warmer temperatures Friday.

In Midtown, 57th Street and Sixth Avenue was closed due to ice falling from the Steinway Building.

Chunks of ice could also be seen falling from buildings as pedestrians walked down 57th Street near Eighth Avenue.

One side of the George Washington Bridge was also shut down because of falling ice. Inbound upper deck lanes closed around 3 p.m.