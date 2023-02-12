Watch CBS News
Family of fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz hosts public prayer service at Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family of fallen NYPD officer hosting prayer service in Brooklyn
Family of fallen NYPD officer hosting prayer service in Brooklyn 00:27

NEW YORK -- A prayer service will be held for fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz in Brooklyn on Sunday. 

Fayaz, 26, died when he was off-duty and shot during an attempted robbery in East New York on Feb. 4. 

Fayaz's family is holding the service at a Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road in Flatbush. 

The service is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

