Family of fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz hosts public prayer service at Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A prayer service will be held for fallen NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Fayaz, 26, died when he was off-duty and shot during an attempted robbery in East New York on Feb. 4.

Fayaz's family is holding the service at a Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road in Flatbush.

The service is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.