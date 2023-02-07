Suspected gunman Randy Jones in custody after off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz shot in Brooklyn

Suspected gunman Randy Jones in custody after off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz shot in Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK -- An off-duty NYPD officer is fighting for his life after being critically injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.
Suspected gunman Randy Jones, 38, was taken into custody on Monday evening. No charges have been filed but he's expected to face attempted murder.
The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard in East New York.
Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, went there after arranging to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace, but the seller pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to officials.
Investigators said they do not believe the suspect knew the victim was an NYPD member.
The officer is a 5-year veteran of the force who is married with two children. Sources said he is from Deer Park, Long Island.
Suspect taken into custody with officer's handcuffs
Police say the suspect was taken into custody Monday at a motel in Rockland County using the injured officer's own handcuffs.
"We wanted him to know what he did to that officer, and that officer's cuffs were on him. I think it sends a powerful message," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters Tuesday morning.
PBA: "Deeply grateful" suspect in custody
Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch released the following statement after the arrest was announced:
"We are deeply grateful to our detective brothers and sisters for painstakingly piecing this case together and tracking this vicious criminal to his hiding place. Now, the justice system needs to step up and deliver consequences. It needs to send a message to anyone else who would attack police officers or innocent New Yorkers. The system has already failed too many victims. It must not fail our brother and his family."
Officer identified as 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell identified the injured officer as 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz, a married father of two.
Sewell added he "is in grave condition and is fighting for his life at this moment."
"Following this violent crime, the subject immediately went on the run, fleeing to a Rockland County motel room. He fled, but he could not evade our reach," she said. "In less than 46 hours, he was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force."
NYPD releases new information
Police identified the suspect in custody as 38-year-old Randy Jones, of Brooklyn. Charges against him are still pending.
Investigators say Officer Adeed Fayaz arranged to buy a Honda Pilot through Facebook Marketplace for $24,000. Fayaz and his brother-in-law met up with Jones around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on Ruby Street in East New York.
Police say the suspect jokingly asked Fayaz and his brother-in-law if either of them were carrying a gun. When they said no, Jones allegedly pulled out a gun, put Fayaz in a head lock and demanded the money.
The suspect then pointed the gun at the brother-in-law, and Fayaz was able to break free, police say.
Police say that's when Jones shot Fayaz in the head.
His brother-in-law then grabbed his gun and returned fire six times.
Police say Jones took off in a black car, which they tracked to identify and eventually locate him.
He was taken into custody at a hotel in Nanuet, where he was staying with his girlfriend and five children, ages 6 months to 11 years old.
Jones has three prior arrests, including from 2014 in New York City.
Charges pending as questioning of suspect continues at 75th Precinct
There have been new developments in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer.
As the 26-year-old officer remains in critical condition, a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night.
Officers continued to show up throughout the day and night at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn to offer their support to the five-year veteran of the force, who was shot in the head over the weekend.
Up in the Rockland County town of Nanuet, a man wanted in connection with the Saturday night shooting was taken into custody at a hotel.
Not much is known about the suspect, but CBS2 has learned charges are pending, as questioning continues at the 75th Precinct.
All of this stems from a botched robbery.
"Everyone around the world, you need to keep this officer in your prayers. He goes out there every day making sure you guys are safe," said Dep. Ins. Adeel Rana, president of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
On Saturday, the officer and his brother-in-law were in East New York responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad to buy a used car. But when they go to Ruby Street, the seller pulled out a gun. Shots were exchanged, with the off-duty officer getting hit in the head.
Though his name has not yet been released, CBS2 was told he's married, has two kids, and lives in Deer Park on Long Island.
"We are lifting the family up in prayers and, right now, the family is deciding, making decisions and he's still in the care of the medical professionals," Mayor Eric Adams said.
Whatever tough decisions will be made inside the hospital, it's clear there is an overwhelming amount of support. CBS2 watched throughout the day as officers in uniform, family, and friends went in and out of this hospital, all of them hoping for the best.
Sources: Person in custody in shooting of off-duty officer
Sources told CBS2 on Monday night a person is in custody in the weekend shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer.
No charges have been issued yet.
Mayor Adams: Suspect who shot Brooklyn officer likely has "extensive criminal record"
As their critically injured brother remains in a Brooklyn hospital fighting for his life, detectives saturated the streets outside on Monday and drove a moving billboard around the neighborhood, determined to bring the shooter to justice.
No arrests have been made, but Mayor Eric Adams seemed confident of the suspect's background.
"When we find the guilty person, I bet you he has an extensive criminal record. I bet you he is one of the 1,700 people extremely violent in our city and that is why we are pushing for real recidivist reform," Adams said.
Police say the officer and his brother-in-law were answering an ad for a used car on Facebook Marketplace. But when they arrived at the location on Ruby Street in East New York on Saturday night, the seller pulled out a gun to rob them.
Shots were exchanged and the off-duty cop was hit in the head.
"We are lifting the family up in prayers and, right now, the family is deciding, making decisions and he's still in the care of medical professionals," Adams said.
Investigators say the suspect did not know the victim was an NYPD officer and they don't believe the robbery was connected to any others.
The officer, a five-year-old veteran of the force, works patrol at the 66th Precinct in Borough Park.
He lives in Deer Park on Long Island and is married with two children.
Among the waves of people offering his family support and comfort at the hospital is the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
"Everyone around the world, you need to keep this officer in your prayers. He goes out there every day making sure you guys are safe. So make sure you guys do the same," said Dep. Ins. Adeel Rana.
Adams: "We are lifting the family up in prayers"
Police continue to search for the gunman who shot and critically wounded an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn over the weekend.
The officer, a 5-year veteran of the force, was shot in the head during an attempted robbery and is in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital, police said.
"We are lifting the family up in prayers and right now the family is deciding their decisions, and he's still in the care of the medical professionals," Mayor Eric Adams said Monday morning on MSNBC.
Members of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society and the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society spent Sunday night at their NYPD brother's bedside.
Sources told CBS2 the officer, 26, is from Deer Park, Long Island and married with two kids. He works out of the 66th Precinct in Brooklyn.
"Everybody around the world, you need to keep this officer in your prayers. He goes out there everyday making sure you guys are safe. So make sure that you guys do the same," said Deputy Inspector Adeel Rana, president of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
"Definitely we are going through a really hard time. Family is going through a hardship," said Captain Waheed Akhter, vice president of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
Police said the officer and his brother-in-law went to East New York to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace on Saturday. The officer was off-duty and in plainclothes when the alleged seller shot him during an attempted robbery.
"There's not doubt that we will bring this culprit to justice, and he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," said Akhter.
"When we find the guilty person, I'll bet you he has an extensive criminal record," said Adams.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Officer remains hospitalized overnight
The officer is still in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital this morning.
He was shot over the weekend only three miles away while trying to buy a car from the suspect.
Sunday night, people gathered outside the hospital to pray for his recovery.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Vigil held outside Brookdale Hospital for 26-year-old officer
An NYPD officer is fighting for his life after he was shot on Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Police say it happened while he was off duty.
A vigil was held on Sunday night outside Brookdale Hospital.
Sources say the officer is 26 years old and has been on the job for five years. Prayers were pouring in from Deer Park on Long Island, where he lives, to the hospital, where faith leaders of all backgrounds gathered.
Members of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society and the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society spent Sunday evening visiting the bedside of their NYPD brother, who is in critical condition.
Police say the officer went with his brother-in-law to Ruby Street in East New York to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace. Police sources say he was off duty, in plain clothes, and the suspect shot him in the head during an attempted robbery.
"Everyone around the world, you need to keep this officer in your prayers. He goes out there every day making sure you guys are safe, so make sure you guys do the same," said Dep. Ins. Adeel Rana, president of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
Sources say a Shot Spotter alert went off after the gunfire, sending cops to the scene to find the injured officer.
It's not clear if the suspect was aware that the victim was a cop. That suspect is still at large.
"You should turn yourself in and you should turn yourself in so that you can have peace in your spirit," said Bishop Albert Jamison, vice president of the United Clergy Coalition.
Sources say the officer is married with two children and works out of the 66th Precinct in Brooklyn. The family lives in Deer Park and even though the officer doesn't regularly worship there, congregants of the Islamic Center of Deer Park shared the news with the imam, Abdul Razzaq Aziz.
"We prayed for him twice and we feel for his family," Aziz said.
"Definitely, we are going through a really hard time, family is going through a hardship, and gathering here tonight mean a lot to family and us," said Capt. Waheed Akhter, vice president of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society. "There's no doubt that we will bring this culprit to justice and he will prosecuted to the fullest extent."
It's unclear if the officer fired at the suspect.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers. Tips can be anonymous.
Police visit wounded officer at Brookdale Hospital on Sunday
There are many people praying for the five-year veteran of the NYPD as he remains in critical condition.
The officer, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital on Saturday night after police say someone attempted to rob him and shot him in the head.
Police visited their fellow officer at Brookdale all day on Sunday. He was shot at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, three miles away on Ruby Street in East New York.
"An officer conducting a simple errand and a dangerous person pulled out a firearm. As we see so far and so often in the city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things," Mayor Eric Adams said.
Police sources say the wounded officer was off duty, in plain clothes, and was purchasing a vehicle when he was shot in the head during an attempted robbery.
It's not clear if the suspect was aware that the victim was a cop, and sources say he was not targeted for his job.
"The officer arrived at the location accompanied by a relative. Almost immediately the suspect displayed a gun and announced a robbery. There was an exchange in gunfire when the off-duty officer was struck," NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Baldassano said.
Adams said the officer is married with children.
The NYPD Muslim Officers Society tweeted he is of Muslim and Pakistani descent, and asked for prayers.
"If anyone has any information, please inform the NYPD tip hotline. This dangerous person must be removed from our streets," Adams said.
Those tips can be anonymous.
When asked if the shooting was related to previous robberies, police said they are investigating all leads.
Again, the officer remains at the hospital in critical condition.
Suspect still on the run
An NYPD officer remains in critical condition Sunday morning after getting shot during what appeared to be an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.
Police said the officer was off-duty Saturday night when, according to sources, he was shot in the head.
The suspect is still on the run. According to police, the suspect was unaware the victim was an NYPD member and investigators do not believe it played a role in the shooting.
Overnight Saturday, police surrounded Brookdale Hospital and the street three miles away where their fellow officer was shot, and they vowed to find the person responsible.
According to officials, the officer showed up to buy a car and the seller pulled out a gun.
"The officer arrived at the location accompanied by a relative. Almost immediately, the suspect displayed a gun and announced a robbery. There was an exchange of gunfire when the off-duty officer was struck," said NYPD Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Michael Baldassano.
Detectives said the officer made the deal over social media and arrived at the meeting place on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Saturday.
ShotSpotter technology alerted police.
"An officer conducting a simple errand and a dangerous person pulled out a firearm. As we see so far and so often in the city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things," said Mayor Eric Adams.
The officer was a 5-year veteran of the force and worked patrol. The NYPD did not immediately release his identity, but he is married with children, according to the mayor.
On Twitter, the NYPD Muslim Officers Society said the officer is of Muslin and Pakistani descent, and asked for prayers.
"Far too often I stood at hospitals, with Pat Lynch on one side, the police commissioner on another, leaving the rooms with family members in mourning. Hearing that same sound, 'Tell me it is not true. Please tell me it is not true.' It hurts a lot, and it doesn't dissipate over time," said Adams.
Police are investigating if this shooting is connected to any other recent robberies in the area.
NYPD officer shot while trying to buy car
NYPD officials say the shooting happened in East New York around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The off-duty NYPD officer and a relative went to Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard after making arrangements on social media to buy a car.
When they arrived, police say the suspect "almost immediately" pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
Police say there was an exchange of gunfire and the off-duty officer was shot.
The suspect then fled.
The officer was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.
Sources tell CBS2 the officer was struck in the head.
Police have not released the officer's identity. Mayor Eric Adams says the officer is married and has children.
"An officer conducting a simple errand and a dangerous person pulled out a firearm. As we see so far and so often in the city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things," Mayor Eric Adams said.
Officer critically injured in shooting
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot Saturday night is "fighting for his life" in critical condition.
She says the officer is a five-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to patrol.
The shooting appears to be an apparent robbery during an attempt to purchase a vehicle, Sewell says.
Officials to provide update on shooting
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams are scheduled to provide an update on the shooting of an off-duty officer from Brookdale Hospital later Saturday night.