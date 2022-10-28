Watch CBS News
Fall fun: Where to go for leaf-peeping near New York City Oct. 29 & 30

By Elise Finch

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It's the season for apple picking and pumpkin picking, and the weather will absolutely cooperate this weekend. 

We expect to be dry both weekend days. For the full forecast, CLICK HERE

We're starting to see peak fall foliage not far from New York City. Paterson, Monroe, Sparta, Poughkeepsie and Stamford are all at peak. 

So it's a great weekend for leaf peeping, not only because of peak foliage, but because we'll have great weather both days. 

For more details, watch the video above. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 10:08 AM

