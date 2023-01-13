Fair Lawn receives $3.4 million federal investment to improve drinking water

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- One New Jersey town is getting some federal help to improve drinking water for its residents.

Friday in Fairlawn, Congressman Josh Gottheimer joined local officials to announce a new $3.4 million federal investment in the borough.

The money will be used for new and improved water treatment.

"Fair Lawn here has done a phenomenal job keeping their water clean, but the bottom line is there's been new requirements as we discover new chemicals. We've got to address them to keep our children safe," Gottheimer said.

Fair Lawn currently has three wells that are closed due to increased levels of lead and forever chemicals.

The borough has been forced to buy water from private companies until those wells can reopen.