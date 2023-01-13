Watch CBS News
Local News

Fair Lawn receives $3.4 million federal investment to improve drinking water

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fair Lawn receives federal funding for water treatment
Fair Lawn receives federal funding for water treatment 00:36

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- One New Jersey town is getting some federal help to improve drinking water for its residents.

Friday in Fairlawn, Congressman Josh Gottheimer joined local officials to announce a new $3.4 million federal investment in the borough.

The money will be used for new and improved water treatment.

"Fair Lawn here has done a phenomenal job keeping their water clean, but the bottom line is there's been new requirements as we discover new chemicals. We've got to address them to keep our children safe," Gottheimer said.

Fair Lawn currently has three wells that are closed due to increased levels of lead and forever chemicals.

The borough has been forced to buy water from private companies until those wells can reopen.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.