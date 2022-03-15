Watch CBS News

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings charged with attempted murder in McDonald's stabbing, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested the man suspected of stabbing a McDonald's worker last week in East Harlem.

The NYPD says Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Investigators say he got into a fight with employees at the restaurant last Wednesday and stabbed a 31-year-old man with a box cutter. 

At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition. 

