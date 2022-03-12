New video shows suspect Ezekiel Dunn, wanted after East Harlem McDonald's worker stabbed with box cutter

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for after a worker was stabbed with a box cutter during a fight at a McDonald's restaurant in East Harlem.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Ezekiel Dunn.

Police said Dunn got into a fight with workers Wednesday morning at the restaurant on 117th Street and 3rd Avenue.

A worker who stepped in to break up the fight was slashed and stabbed multiple times, police said.

The worker was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.