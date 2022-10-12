Experts say Americans likely to spend big bucks on Halloween, but CBS2 has tips for those looking to save money

NEW YORK -- It doesn't appear the economic squeeze is going to scare away people celebrating Halloween.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will shell out $10.5 billion on costumes, decorations and candy.

But if you want to save a little money, CBS2's Dave Carlin has some tips.

Landy Peralta of Washington Heights and her friend, Valerie Jesus, want their Halloween costumes to look scary.

"Maybe a zombie," Peralta said.

READ MORE: Family collecting Halloween costumes for annual giveaway

Noticing higher prices for Halloween items, scary sticker shock is not what they're going for. The personal finance experts at The Balance analyzed what inflation is doing to Halloween and found that candy is nearly 11 percent more expensive than last year. The cost of cookies is up more than 14 percent, pumpkins more than 7 percent, and for costumes, you'll pay 6 percent more.

Peralta and Jesus bought some monster makeup and can cobble together the rest of their costumes with items they already have, and not spend a fortune.

That's a good call, said Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of The Balance.

"And I say go out and celebrate Halloween, but do it in a way that maybe you can save a little bit of cash as well," Myers said.

She said she has done it herself.

"I was a zombie prom queen one year and I went to a thrift store and got a dress for $2. I got some face paint. I got a tiara and all of it together literally added up to $12," Myers said.

Carlin talked to some people who said they want to save money on Halloween, but there is also something about the holiday that makes them want to splurge.

"I like shopping in stores," Joseph Hamway said.

Joseph Hamway and his son, Joshua, are bonding as they buy.

"There's inflation. Everyone's feeling it right now, but life goes on and you still gotta enjoy," Joseph said.

"And dad always gets me Halloween costumes and he's the best dad, love you," Joshua added.

These moments are priceless for them.

One final tip from Myers is to hit up Halloween supply stores or hop on line starting Nov. 1. You'll find decorations discounted and next year's just right costume for a just right lower price.

The National Retail Federation conducted a survey and found the top costumes in 2022 will be classics: witches and vampires for adults, and Spider-Man and princess outfits for kids.