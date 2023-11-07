Watch CBS News
Expert advice: Now is the time to ask for a raise; Here's how

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Employers are budgeting ahead for next year's pay raises, and employees can expect 4% increases on average in 2024, according to a new survey. 

Now is the time to ask for a raise. 

We spoke with Executive Coach Liz Bentley, founder of Liz Bentley Associates, for a step-by-step guide to increase your pay and earn what you're worth. 

She explained why it's so important to meet with your boss now and the best way to approach the conversation. 

November 7, 2023

