Expert advice: Holiday parties can be the perfect chance for networking

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to network at your holiday gatherings
NEW YORK -- The holidays are a time to relax and have fun, and that might involve a party or two. 

Those gatherings can be the perfect chance for subtle networking to find your next big opportunity. 

Sales and communications expert Krista Demcher spoke with us to offer her advice. 

She talked about why it's so important to sell ourselves, whether in a professional or personal setting.

She also touched on ways to boost your confidence beforehand and some ice breakers to help connect without feeling awkward. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:55 AM

