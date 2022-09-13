Watch CBS News
Watch: Expert advice for a successful start to the school year for students of all ages

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Expert advice for a successful start to the school day
Expert advice for a successful start to the school day 03:53

NEW YORK -- The school year is just getting started, and we want to help your kids start their day off right. 

Evolved Education Company CEO Mary Miele joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu to share her expert advice.

Starting with the youngest, she explained what they should be doing before they even leave the house. 

She also talked about how to help middle schoolers keep up with their studies, and the best way for high schoolers to stay organized. 

Lastly, how can both students and parents be more proactive in the classroom?

Watch their full interview above to find out.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

