Excessive heat delays New Jersey high school graduation. Here's what schools are worried about.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Excessive heat is creating dangerous conditions in New Jersey and is delaying at least one high school graduation.

Clifton High School announced Thursday's graduation ceremony will be pushed back from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. because of the oppressive weather.

Other districts impacted by the sweltering temperatures include East Orange, Old Bridge and Perth Amboy. They called for a half-day or early dismissal Thursday so students and staff can avoid peak heat hours.

Schools across the state have been adjusting their schedules all week in response to the heat.

In Ridgewood, leaders placed a voluntary restriction on water, which asks residents to not water their lawns until the end of the week.

Officials warned excessive water use has already caused water tanks to reach dangerously low levels. If the tanks do not refill, the town may have to stop use of all sprinkler systems.

What is a heat advisory?

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index is forecast to rise to between 95 and 99 degrees for at least two days in a row. A heat advisory is also issued if the heat index is forecast to rise between 100 and 104 degrees.

What is an excessive heat warning?

The National Weather Service issues excessive heat warnings 24 hours in advance of a forecasted heat index of at least 105 degrees for at least two consecutive hours. Although not always the case, excessive heat warnings usually coincide with heat waves.

Heat stroke symptoms

Heat stroke is the most serious heat related illness and it can result in disability or death. When someone experiences heat stroke, their body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes and they stop producing sweat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include:

Hot, dry skin

Confusion, hallucinations or disorientation

Loss of consciousness or being unresponsive

Nausea or vomiting

Trouble breathing

Fast, strong pulse

Weakness

Dizziness

