A man has been sentenced for the deadly shooting of a grandmother in Harlem last year.

It happened at West 113th Street and Lenox Avenue on April 22, 2025.

Police say shots were fired as three people were arguing on the street.

Excenia Mette, 61, was struck in the head by a stray bullet outside her home. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ricky Shelby, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Friday, Shelby was sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Mette previously ran a bodega and was known as "Momma Zee" in the community. The Manhattan district attorney's office said the night of the shooting, she had stepped outside to check on her grandson after hearing gunshots.

"She was a woman that didn't just stand by and see something and not say something. She came down because she was a community leader," Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of We All Really Matter, said at the time.

"She treated everyone on this corner like they're her grandson," grandson Jarian Jordan said.

"She was a pillar. Not only in this community, she's a pillar of our family," Mette's sister Diane London said.