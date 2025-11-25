"Everybody Loves Raymond" exhibit opening on Long Island

"Everybody Loves Raymond" is getting an exhibit on Long Island.

The classic TV show is getting the spotlight at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The new experience is a fully immersive tribute to the late-1990s sitcom, which was set in Lynbrook. It gives fans a chance to connect with a family that still feels like their own, stepping right back into the world of the Barone family.

The exhibit includes seven iconic costumes, original furniture and recreated rooms filled with the props fans know by heart, from the suitcase left on the stairs to the famous Christmas toaster.

"The hunt was on to fill the room, and reproduce it as close as we could. I think we did a pretty good job," exhibit designer Kevin O'Callahan said. "All the little chotchkies and scenes you see in the Barone house, when you look at '[Everybody] Loves Raymond,' its hard to not notice that it's a little bit clutter, with children's toys and all kinds of things in cabinets and baskets and stuff."

A look at the "Everybody Loves Raymond" exhibit on Long Island. CBS News New York

Rory Rosegarten, the show's executive producer, says the sitcom still connects because it always felt real.

"It's your family. It's your mother or your father or your brother, or whatever. It's very relatable. As we live in controversial times, it's like a warm pair of slippers. It was funny then, it's funny now," Rosegarten said.

Long Islanders who spoke with CBS News New York agree: the Barones still feel like people they know.

"It was just fun, with the kids and the chaos. And especially as an adult now, it's definitely more relatable," South Setauket resident Ashley Link said.

"It's different now, but back then it was family, friends, and everything" Bethpage resident Lois Greco said.

For some, like Jonathan Latham of Centereach, the characters still feel like reflections of their own homes.

"We just have a lot of hilarious things going on in our household, and it's a constant funny house," Latham said.

For fans walking through the exhibit, it's less about the props, and more about the memories.