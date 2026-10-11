New Yorkers part of growing population struggling to fill estrogen patch prescriptions

The Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting pressure to declare an estrogen patch shortage as some medical providers say production isn't keeping up with demand.

Women are sounding the alarm and taking extra steps to secure their prescriptions.

Andrea Weiss is one of millions of women in the U.S. navigating menopause and part of a growing population reporting that they're struggling to fill their patch prescription.

She says her pharmacy went from giving her a three-month supply of estrogen patches to one month. By April, she said her pharmacy told her they didn't have them and weren't sure when they would get more.

Weiss said given her medical health conditions, the patch is her best option.

"The idea of not having it is kinda stressful," she said.

Rachelle Kuramoto calls New York City home, but says out of desperation, she crossed state lines to secure patches.

"I am terrified about what's going to happen if my pharmacy in Atlanta stops carrying them," she said.

At New London Pharmacy in Chelsea, securing patch prescriptions continues to be a daily challenge. Pharmacist and owner Abby Fazio said they only had enough stock to supply "maybe six" patients with the patch, "depending on how many they're getting."

"It is frustrating," said Dr. Sarah Berg, an OBGYN and menopause-certified practitioner.

She says the situation is dire for women who finally found a medication that can help them fend off painful symptoms.

"The medication goes directly through the skin," she explained. "It's bypassing the liver, so your body is processing it more easily, and for many women, this is the most effective way for them to get treatment for their hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes and many other issues, and we know that it protects their bones."

In February, the FDA approved the removal of a safety alert, known as a black box warning. The agency says that move increased demand for the patch.

Data shows in 2024, the number of prescriptions for estrogen patches stood at nearly 600,000, and by May 2026, it jumped to 1.6 million.

This September, the Democratic Women's Caucus acknowledged a spike in prescriptions and strained estrogen patch production, and called on the FDA to address what they described as a shortage.

In a statement to CBS News New York, the FDA wrote, in part, "Patches are not in shortage."

The FDA says they're working with several manufacturers to help increase patch production.

Viatris, a global healthcare company producing the patches, told CBS News New York given the significant surge in patch demand, they've taken steps to increase production, including adding a shift at their Vermont facility for around-the-clock production.

Bayer, another company producing the patch, says they expect periodic supply shortages of their estrogen patch, called Climara, until at least early 2027.

Berg says there are safe alternatives, including gels, creams and an oral pill. She warns, however, it could take some women months to adjust to the changes.