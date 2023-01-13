Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Eric Wilson, 26, charged with murder in stabbing death of ex-NYPD officer on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Neighbor arrested in stabbing death of former NYPD officer
Neighbor arrested in stabbing death of former NYPD officer 00:26

NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a former NYPD officer on Staten Island.

According to police sources, the victim was with his two children when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Eric Wilson, on Wednesday night. 

The victim took his kids inside their home, then returned outside to confront Wilson, his neighbor, according to police. 

Sources said Wilson, 26, allegedly stabbed the former officer in the neck. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 9:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.