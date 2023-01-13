NYPD: Eric Wilson, 26, charged with murder in stabbing death of ex-NYPD officer on Staten Island

Neighbor arrested in stabbing death of former NYPD officer

Neighbor arrested in stabbing death of former NYPD officer

Neighbor arrested in stabbing death of former NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a former NYPD officer on Staten Island.

According to police sources, the victim was with his two children when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Eric Wilson, on Wednesday night.

The victim took his kids inside their home, then returned outside to confront Wilson, his neighbor, according to police.

Sources said Wilson, 26, allegedly stabbed the former officer in the neck.