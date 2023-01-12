Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

Former NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

Former NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

Former NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night.

Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough.

CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck.

The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker.

No arrests have been made.