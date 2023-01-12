Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night.
Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough.
CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck.
The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital.
It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker.
No arrests have been made.
