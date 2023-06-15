Former Rutgers football standout Eric LeGrand honored with room naming at Hackensack Meridian rehabilitation institute

EDISON, N.J. -- A former Rutgers football standout who had a life-altering injury during a game a decade ago got quite the surprise from his former coach.

From college coach to friend, and a gesture that was completely unexpected.

"Never in a million years did I think my name would be in a hospital like that," said former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand.

LeGrand has an infectious smile and winning personality. He may use a wheelchair, but it hasn't slowed him down.

"I made a promise to myself when I was in that hospital bed 12 and a half years ago that I wasn't going to live a miserable life," he said.

LeGrand has had such an effect on the people around him, Rutgers Coach Gregory Schiano and his wife, Christy, donated a $250,000 gift to create the Eric LeGrand Spinal Cord Injury Patient Care Room at the Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.

"When people and families show up to that room, they're usually going to be in a pretty tough spot in life. And to know that Eric LeGrand, who is so well-known in the area, that he's making a great life for himself even after this spinal cord injury. I think it's going to give people hope," Schiano said.

The former football standout had a life-altering injury during a Rutgers game in 2010 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

"Don't let this injury change you. Don't let it define you. Don't let it take your peace and joy from living," LeGrand said.

Once a patient at JFK himself, he hopes this full-circle moment will show others that anything is possible.