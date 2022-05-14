Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand opens coffee shop in hometown

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand is opening a new coffee shop in his hometown.

The LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge, New Jersey opens Saturday.

LeGrand was paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury during a Rutgers football game in 2010. He continued his education and graduated in 2014.

LeGrand has since become a successful motivational speaker.

Click here to see the coffee house's online store.