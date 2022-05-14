Watch CBS News
New Jersey News

Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand opens coffee shop in hometown

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Eric LeGrand opens coffee house in Woodbridge, N.J.
Eric LeGrand opens coffee house in Woodbridge, N.J. 00:29

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand is opening a new coffee shop in his hometown.

The LeGrand Coffee House in Woodbridge, New Jersey opens Saturday.

LeGrand was paralyzed after suffering a spinal injury during a Rutgers football game in 2010. He continued his education and graduated in 2014.

LeGrand has since become a successful motivational speaker.

Click here to see the coffee house's online store. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 14, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.