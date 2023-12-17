Watch CBS News
The Point: Mayor Eric Adams says he's open to tax hikes, Westchester Exec. George Latimer talks plan to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Eric Adams: "Everything is on the table" to fix NYC's $12 billion budget gap
Eric Adams: "Everything is on the table" to fix NYC's $12 billion budget gap 11:00

The Point

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. One is trying to steer the city through tough times and the other is seeking to help steer the country through tough times. 

Talking Points

Adams is at the halfway mark of his first term. COVID, migrants, people who want his job and a whole lot of tough budget cuts all created some choppy seas for his administration to navigate. 

Adams said the city's spending is unsustainable and issues like the asylum seeker crisis are digging it into a bigger hole. Everything is on the table, including tax hikes

Watch Marcia Kramer's latest conversation with the mayor here or in the player below:

Eric Adams: "Everything is on the table" to fix NYC's $12 billion budget gap 11:00

Latimer is rolling the political dice and challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a sitting congressman in the his own party. 

Watch Kramer's latest conversation with Latimer here or in the player below:

George Latimer sees "a lot of performance art" in Washington, D.C. 07:53

Your Point

We asked New Yorkers if they would rather grow old in New York City or somewhere else. 

Your Point: Is New York City a good place to grow old? 02:49

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, we asked Adams about the upcoming congestion pricing rollout, enforcing biking laws and if he has any New Year's resolutions. 

Exclamation Point: Is it the right time for congestion pricing? 07:53

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 2:07 PM EST

