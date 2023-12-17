The Point: Mayor Eric Adams says he's open to tax hikes, Westchester Exec. George Latimer talks plan to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Eric Adams: "Everything is on the table" to fix NYC's $12 billion budget gap

The Point

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. One is trying to steer the city through tough times and the other is seeking to help steer the country through tough times.

Talking Points

Adams is at the halfway mark of his first term. COVID, migrants, people who want his job and a whole lot of tough budget cuts all created some choppy seas for his administration to navigate.

Adams said the city's spending is unsustainable and issues like the asylum seeker crisis are digging it into a bigger hole. Everything is on the table, including tax hikes.

Latimer is rolling the political dice and challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a sitting congressman in the his own party.

Your Point

We asked New Yorkers if they would rather grow old in New York City or somewhere else.

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation only on CBS News New York, we asked Adams about the upcoming congestion pricing rollout, enforcing biking laws and if he has any New Year's resolutions.

