Mayor Eric Adams heads back to Washington, D.C. to call for more federal help with asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is headed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday for meetings on the city's asylum seeker crisis.

This is set to be the mayor's 10th trip down to D.C. to discuss the issue. He cancelled his last visit to deal with a personal matter, the same day the FBI raided his chief fundraiser's home.

"This is the 10th trip, and what I've learned in government is that what you don't accomplish on one conversation, you have to keep repeating and continue to show the evidence of the things that you're asking for, and that's the goal here," Adams said Tuesday.

Adams is set to meet with FEMA leaders, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The mayor has continued to voice the need for more federal support.

"This is a national problem. I think we're over 150,000 now. And our national leaders and international leaders have admired what we were able to accomplish without the support," he said earlier this week.

Recently, many asylum seekers have been seen waiting in line for hours at re-ticketing centers, hoping to re-enter the system after their 30-day stay limit expires at city shelters. The city says it re-tickets some asylum seekers when they first arrive at shelters, giving them plane tickets out of New York City if they want them.

"We're not trying to be on a merry-go-round of go through one door and come out the next," said Deputy Mayor Anne Williams‑Isom, with Health and Human Services. "We want people to get resettled in other places, we want people to be re-ticketed, especially now since it's cold, if they want to go to a warmer environment or to be with family and be in other places."

Adams says the asylum seeker crisis is the city's top issue, with more than 140,000 people arriving since last spring, and another 2,000 to 3,000 arriving every week.

"This should not be on the backs of New York City taxpayers," he said. "We're going to continue to navigate this process."

City officials say more than 50% of asylum seekers who have come through the city's system are now self-sufficient, although many are still seeking work authorization -- without it, they can't get a job.

"I want to be clear, I am grateful for what the federal government has done thus far, but clearly it's not enough," said Williams‑Isom.

Meanwhile, the mayor's approval rating hit a record low at 28%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. It marks the lowest approval rating for any city mayor since Quinnipiac began polling registered voters in 1996.