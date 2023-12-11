Activists take aim at NYC budget cuts

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams' planned budget cuts took center stage Monday morning as advocates and officials rallied outside a City Council meeting.

They called on Adams to scale back on his plan to cut funding for libraries, the Department of Education, the Fire Department and more.

Advocates said slashing critical services during tough financial times is dangerous.

"Our city will not thrive without support for families, and that means every single family needing access to childcare," one person said.

"We need more funding and we won't settle for less. Care, not cuts," said another.

The mayor's office in the past few weeks has called the cuts "necessary" in a strained economy, citing the asylum seeker crisis as the main reason for the financial strain on the city.