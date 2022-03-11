End of MLB lockout a major relief to businesses near Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- Baseball is back after MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement Thursday, ending the lockout.

Mets and Yankees fans are thrilled, but so are businesses that rely on the season, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday.

Many businesses in the Bronx depend on baseball. Approximately 80-90 percent of revenue for some comes from fans shopping and dining in the area around Yankee Stadium before home games. The fact that the league and players union agreed to a full 162-game season in 2022 was crucial.

The pandemic was devastating for so many businesses over the last two years, so baseball season can't start soon enough.

"We're still recovering from COVID, and hearing that there wasn't going to be any baseball, not only because I'm a manager here, but because I'm also a baseball fan, it was sad for everybody," said Joseph Abbadi, manager at Ballpark Sports Shop. "When we heard the news yesterday that they reached an agreement and baseball is back, everybody was up screaming, jumping, happy. As a baseball fan, I'm really excited."

Opening Day is April 7.