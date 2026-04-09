At least 3 EMS workers injured in Bronx assault, 1 person in custody

At least three EMS workers were injured in an assault in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Segwick Avenue near West Burnside Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Police initially reported that three people were stabbed, but they later said no one was stabbed.

FDNY confirmed four EMS members were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Further details about the assault have not yet been released.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident.

Video shows a huge response with multiple ambulances on the scene.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.