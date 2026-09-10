At Empty Sky Memorial in Jersey City, ceremony honors hundreds of N.J. residents killed on 9/11

The Empty Sky Memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City hosted a ceremony Thursday honoring the hundreds of New Jersey residents killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and others gathered to honor the nearly 750 New Jersey residents killed in the attacks. The names of those residents are etched in the stainless steel walls of the memorial, and over the years, people have come to the memorial to honor them.

"Their absence is marked by missed birthdays, empty chairs at weddings and graduations. But in all that horror, I remember the heroism as well," Sherrill said.

When visitors walk through the memorial, if they look in between the walls across the river, they can see where the Twin Towers once stood.

"Tomorrow being the 25th anniversary is very solemn, being here," Rachel Stutzman said.

"It is so sad. As I came in today and walked through, I wasn't fully feeling fine. You know, it was just like I want to cry," Rebecca Agbedo said.

Tessie Spivey said coming to the memorial makes her grateful for the life she's lived.

"On 9/11, I was like one train station away from the World Trade Center," she said.

Spivey believes being late to her train saved her life.

"I was in the train. I stopped at the train station right before the World Trade Center, and I missed it by five minutes. So I feel blessed about that," Spivey said.

At the remembrance ceremony, the State Park Police chief retired badge No. 911 so future officers wouldn't have to wear it, and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Ed Potosnak reminded everyone of what happened in Jersey City that awful day.

"Boats crossed the Hudson River and arrived here, bringing thousands of people fleeing the city," he said.

Potosnak and Sherrill said crews have been cleaning up the memorial thanks to money from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"The steel was recently polished. Workers with DEP took great care with the surrounding area to show our respect for those who were lost," Sherrill said.

The foundation says as long as the memorial stands, it will continue to contribute toward its preservation.