New Jersey 9/11 memorial gets funding from Gary Sinise Foundation for cleaning, maintenance

A 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, that's in need of repairs and maintenance is getting help from actor Gary Sinise's foundation.

The Empty Sky Memorial in Liberty State Park honors the 749 New Jersey residents killed on 9/11.

Advocates say it's rundown and missing the names of other identified victims.

Now, the Gary Sinise Foundation is providing nearly $42,000 to help out.

"Gary has always had the heart to make sure we serve and honor everybody who served," said Gib Bosworth, vice president of programs for the Gary Sinise Foundation. "We thought what a great idea would it be to make sure that we did something to pay it forward to provide the funding. Thanks on behalf of the grateful American Gary himself, but also the incredible American population that supports us to do such a thing."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has said park staff maintains the grounds and oversees periodic cleaning.

The DEP also said, "Improvements to lighting, landscaping and other elements must undergo a design process before implementation."