Empire State Building turns off tower lights for Earth Hour 2025

New York City's skyline looked a little darker Saturday night without the Empire State Building's lights.

Its famous tower lights were off from 8:30-9:30 p.m. in observance of Earth Hour. It then lit back up in its signature white lights.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is organized by the nonprofit World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It is a worldwide environmental movement in support and celebration of Earth.

Landmarks are encouraged to turn off their lights for one hour, and individuals are encouraged to participate by spending 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet.

"Earth Hour is a powerful reminder of the urgency to act while we still can. It is not just about switching off lights; it's about switching on a global movement for change. By engaging individuals, communities and businesses, we can create a collective force that drives real impact and inspires hope for a sustainable future," WWF International Director General Kirsten Schuijt said in a statement.

Earth Hour began in Australia in 2007 and has since spread to over 180 countries and territories. It takes place annually on the last or second-to-last Saturday in March.