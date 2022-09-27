Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx

Concerns over construction of migrant emergency center in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter.

An emergency center is rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday.

The framework is rising in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday.

Residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in.

You can't miss it if you take a drive up to Orchard Beach this week. One of the first sights you'll see when you enter the parking lot is steel beams being erected, one by one, in the parking lot of what will be one of the city's emergency centers for adult migrants who have been bused here.

"I hope this is very temporary," one person said.

Mayor Eric Adams' office says they'll be able to find food, medical care, case work help and shelter once open in two weeks.

"Personally, I think it's a great short-term solution to a long-term problem. As the gentleman said, they're going to be here for 60-120 days, which is basically the winter season, and it gives the government time to figure out another solution," said longtime Bronx resident Michael Collins.

Construction underway on Sept. 27, 2022 for an emergency center for migrants in Orchard Beach, the Bronx. CBS2

Lifelong Bronx reside Robert Reid said he typically takes a walk every morning to get fresh air by the water and take in the sights and sounds of Pelham Bay.

"My thoughts are we need to house the migrants. My grandparents came here and made a good living, so other people should have that opportunity, too," Reid said.

But there are concerns about how safe the housing conditions will be for the migrants who arrive.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson told CBS2 the beach parking lot is not an ideal location due to flooding issues in the past. Nonetheless, she said she's working with the mayor's office to make sure asylum seekers get the help they need and to ensure the center is sturdy enough to withstand rain and wind.

Gibson will tour the site later Tuesday.

There's also a meeting happening at 7:30 p.m. with Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez and the president of the City Island Civic Association. The two are expected to go over details regarding the setup and the impact it could have on residents who live nearby.