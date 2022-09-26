Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Temporary housing to help ease the migrant crisis is being set up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.
The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center is for adult migrants who are bused to New York City from other parts of the country.
Migrants will stay there for 24-96 hours before heading to other housing.
Families with children are being placed in other locations.
