NYC's Elizabeth Street Garden will be saved in a deal that includes 620 affordable housing units, sources say

New York City's beloved Elizabeth Street Garden will be saved after a yearslong battle to preserve it, sources tell CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer.

The garden was set to close this spring and be replaced with affordable housing for seniors, despite lawsuits and pleas from the community to preserve the park.

Sources say Mayor Eric Adams has signed an agreement with Councilmember Christopher Marte, who represents the garden's district in Manhattan, to move forward with a plan that preserves the garden for the public and relocates the affordable housing nearby.

Under the deal, the city will allow the garden to remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and, in exchange, Marte will support rezoning three other sites for even more affordable housing than had been initially planned. The mayor says this plan will lead to more than 620 new affordable homes, as opposed to the original 123 that would have been built at the garden site.

"The best way to tackle our city's housing crisis is to build as much affordable housing as we can. The agreement announced today will help us meet that mission by creating more than five times the affordable housing originally planned while preserving a beloved local public space and expanding access to it," Adams said in a prepared statement. "This is what smart, responsible leadership looks like: bringing people together to reach common sense solutions that create more housing and protect green space."

"This incredible win-win for our community shows exactly why we should never give up," said Marte. "Since the beginning of this fight almost a decade ago, we've been saying that we can save community gardens and build new affordable housing. And with this historic agreement with Mayor Eric Adams, this will be the largest influx of new, permanently affordable housing in Lower Manhattan in decades."

