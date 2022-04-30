Morgan Scott, woman severely injured in New Jersey road rage attack, speaks out about frightening experience

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who was severely injured in a road rage attack is speaking out.

Surveillance video from earlier this month in Elizabeth shows 23-year-old Morgan Scott running for her life from a car on a front lawn.

Police say it happened after a fender bender involving Scott and the suspect, Vincent Jean.

According to investigators, when Scott tried to take pictures of Jean's car, he ran her over, then did it twice more.

Scott told "Inside Edition" exclusively that she thinks Jean was trying to kill her.

"I do believe he was at that point because it was definitely a lot of times to run over someone," she said.

As Deborah Norville reports, Scott sustained multiple injuries. Both of her legs were injured and she had fractures in her neck. She will require physical therapy and rehab.

Jean is charged with attempted murder.

