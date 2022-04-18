Mayor: Victim still recovering following "heinous" road rage attack in Elizabeth, N.J. captured on video

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- An apparent road rage driver caught on camera left an Elizabeth city worker with fractures, lacerations, and broken bones all over her body.

The town is now coming together to raise money for what's expected to be a lengthy, and costly, recovery, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.

Morgan Scott is still recovering in the hospital nearly one week after surviving a nightmare road rage attack.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver SUV repeatedly try to run the 23-year-old over on a residential street.

"People can't even look at it. The guy is a lunatic, maniac," neighbor Isaac Berenholz said.

Berenholz's camera captured the whole incident, which started off as a simple fender bender. The suspect was trying to back down Salem Avenue to avoid rush-hour traffic last Tuesday when he hit Scott's car. He tried to drive away, so Scott started taking pictures of his car.

"He backed up and tried to run her over with the rear end of the car. She ran into the driveway," Berenholz said.

Prosecutors say after missing Scott the first time, the suspect pulled out into the street, readjusted his car, and accelerated again.

The graphic video shows the vehicle slamming into her on the front lawn of a neighbor's home. He then reverses and hits her again.

"What a heinous activity that this perpetrator placed on a young lady who all she was trying to do was be a good model citizen by taking a picture of the license plate," Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said.

The attack has left the whole town unnerved, including Bollwage, who told us the victim worked for the police department and is now at City Hall as an administrative assistant.

"Vivacious young lady, someone who is going to grow and mature in government, someone who really had a future ahead of her and, thankfully, she still has a future," Bollwage said.

Police arrested 56-year-old Vincent Jean later that morning and charged him with first-degree attempted murder.

A GoFundMe page organized by the police department says Scott suffered multiple broken bones and faces a long recovery.