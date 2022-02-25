Watch CBS News

Elijah Tracy arrested in connection to shooting of sanitation worker in Hell's Kitchen

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the shooting of a sanitation worker in Hell's Kitchen has been arrested.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Elijah Tracy had been arrested.

The 40-year-old sanitation worker was shot in the leg on Feb. 10 while trying to help his daughter, who was fighting with her boyfriend.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

One other suspect was arrested.

Tracy has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

