Balloon release held for 12-year-old Elijah Brown, who died after collapsing during youth football practice in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A balloon release was held Saturday at Westside Park in Newark in honor of Elijah Brown, the 12-year-old boy who died after collapsing during a youth football practice on Feb. 10.

People on the field called 911 twice, but an ambulance didn't show up until 30-40 minutes later.

Elijah's mom says no one there knew CPR.

Elijah died at University Hospital.

READ MORE: Mother of 12-year-old boy who collapsed, died at N.J. football practice claims no one knew CPR, ambulance delayed

The family is awaiting autopsy results for the cause of death.

"I know that he's watching down and he can see all these beautiful people out here supporting him, and his death does not go out in vain," grandmother Donna Brown said.

The family hopes a law is passed in New Jersey requiring all youth football coaches be trained in CPR.

Currently, only coaches employed by the state education department are required to have certification and first aid training.