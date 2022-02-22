Element Of Hip Hop Awards taking place today in the Bronx

Hip Hop awards in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The annual Element of Hip Hop Awards will take place Tuesday in the Bronx.

Rap legends Grandmaster Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz will serve as co-hosts.

The ceremony honors Bronx hip-hop performers and community leaders who have worked to showcase hip-hop in a positive light.

This year's honorees include Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, hip-hop artist and criminal justice reform activist Mysonne, multi-platinum producer Amadeus and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory.