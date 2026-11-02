Where can you vote in New York and New Jersey? How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterm elections

It's almost time for New York and New Jersey residents to head to the polls to vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

If you didn't already cast your ballot during early voting, here's how to find your polling place to vote in person on Election Day.

How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterms in New York and New Jersey

New Yorkers can find their polling place by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and entering their county, first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code.

New Jersey residents can look up their polling place by entering their street address and ZIP code at voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search.

Where can you drop off mail-in ballots for the 2026 midterms in New York and New Jersey?

New York voters can drop off mail-in ballots at your county Board of Elections office or a poll site in your county until 9 p.m. on Election Day.

In New Jersey, you can drop off mail-in ballots at a secure ballot drop box location in your county or your county Board of Elections office. Drop box locations can be found online here, and Board of Elections office locations are listed here. New Jersey polling sites do not accept vote-by-mail ballots.

Can you vote anywhere in your county?

No, in both New York and New Jersey, you must vote at your designated polling place.

Can you register to vote at the same place where you submit your ballot?

New York and New Jersey do not offer same-day voter registration at polling sites on Election Day.