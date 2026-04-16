Eisenhower Park on Long Island reopens after deadly gang-related shooting

Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, Long Island has reopened after a deadly gang-related shooting Wednesday night.

Sources told CBS News New York a 17-year-old was arrested for tossing a gun in the park, and another person was also charged with gun possession.

Nassau County police search part of Eisenhower Park in East Meadow after a deadly shooting on Apr. 16, 2026. CBS News New York

It's not yet clear if anyone has been charged yet in the shooting.

Three people were struck by gunfire, including a 15-year-old boy, who was killed. The other two victims, 28 and 31, were hospitalized and are in stable condition. The ID's of the victims has not yet been released.

Invite went out for gang members to meet at a barbecue, police say

Crime scene tape was still up Thursday morning around the barbecue area of Nassau County's largest park. The gunfire took place in the picnic zone near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

An invitation went out on social media for gang members to gather there for a barbecue, and an argument broke out, according to police.

"One of the one of them victims stated that he was told to come here for a meeting. So that meeting was by the Blood organization, and these kids are from the Bronx, they're from Suffolk County. I haven't found one kid yet that's from Nassau County. So they chose Eisenhower Park I guess because it's more centralized between between the five boroughs," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

"My friend got shot"

Police flooded the area and are still interviewing witnesses. One mother told CBS News New York her son was in the park when shots were fired. His 15-year-old friend was among the injured.

"He said my friend got shot, my friend got shot. I was like, what happened? He was like, I don't know. He was in shock himself. So, he just hopped in the car and left," Letesha Bryant said.

The park is supposed to close at dusk, so why was the gathering still taking place? Police say public safety was in the process of asking people to leave when the shots rang out.

Ryder said there will be no more so-called parties like that allowed in the park.

Thursday, the park was once again filled with bikers, joggers and walkers. Some told us they were stunned to learn of the killing.

"Families, people come here to walk, so I wouldn't expect it to be here," one person said.

"What upsets me is that a young perished, and that's a shame, loss of life," said another.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.