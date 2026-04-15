Multiple people shot in Long Island's Eisenhower Park, police say

An investigation is underway in Eisenhower Park on Long Island after multiple people were shot Wednesday, police say.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue.

Police could not confirm how many victims there are or the severity of their injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.