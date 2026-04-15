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Multiple people shot in Long Island's Eisenhower Park, police say

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

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An investigation is underway in Eisenhower Park on Long Island after multiple people were shot Wednesday, police say.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue.

Police could not confirm how many victims there are or the severity of their injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

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