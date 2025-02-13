Bronx bodegas are selling "loosie" eggs because of soaring prices

You may have heard of bodegas selling "loosies, which are single cigarettes. But because of the high cost of eggs across the country, some are now also selling eggs outside the carton.

Radhames Rodriguez, owner of Pamela's Green Deli in the Bronx's Morrisania section, said the idea of selling loose eggs came to him after seeing customers leaving full cartons on the counter because they couldn't afford it.

Customers can't afford an entire carton of eggs

Hoping to help customers in the community, Rodriguez now sells three eggs for $2.99, which he says is a better than paying at least $12 for one carton.

"If you have $20 and you want to make breakfast for two or three people, and you're already spending $12 for one item, something, how are they going to buy the bread, the milk, the butter and all that stuff?" Rodriguez said.

J'Mal Chestnut, a regular customer, said he's glad to see the bundle of eggs at an affordable price, considering the going rate for an entire carton.

"It feels good. I'm not surprised. Pamela's is for the people. Pamela's has always been for the people. So I'm not surprised you can still get a $5 play here." he said.

"It's still expensive"

In the Claremont section, the J.J.N Deli Grocery on Washington Avenue is selling three eggs for $2.99 and trying to serve full cartons below market price.

"Over here we selling for $10.99, the large one, and the medium will cost about $9.99. But it's still expensive," said deli employee David Evangelista.

"I've been in business for 40 years and I've never seen the eggs so high like that. When the people don't have the money like that, especially in this community, low-income, it's very hard for them just buy and pay that kind of money for a dozen eggs," Rodriguez said.

Although three eggs is a far cry from a dozen, bodega owners said this makeshift way of selling is done with the community in mind.

